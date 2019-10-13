Columbus police searching for man in connection with June 2019 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are searching for a second suspect in a shooting in June 2019 that left two people injured.
Police say 25-year-old Montia Harris has active warrants for two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The shooting occurred on June 23 at Spring Creek Village Apartments on Veterans Parkway.
The shooting reportedly took place after a verbal altercation that turned physical. When witnesses saw the altercation, police say at least two people began shooting, striking Jenkins, his 3-year-old daughter and one other person.
