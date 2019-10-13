Here Comes The Rain!

A stalled front will hang around the Valley today bringing mostly cloudy skies, and a few spotty showers and storms. The front will provide a focus for those pesky showers, and the best chance of rain will be north of highway 80 & I-85. Otherwise, clouds should keep highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
Monday & especially Tuesday look dreary with cloudy skies and passing showers & storms. Clouds should keep highs in the upper 70s to to start the work week. Widespread rainfall totals across the Valley will be around 1-3", which is a good soaking rain, though only a drop in the bucket for what we need to end the drought. Highest rain chances look to be Tuesday into Tuesday night.
Rain chances will end Wednesday morning as a strong cold front pushes across the Valley. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s & lows in the 40s & 50s on Thursday & Friday. By next weekend, strong southerly winds will bring back the 80s, and gulf moisture will bring higher rain chances as well!
