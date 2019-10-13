LaGrange woman stabs woman who attempted to stop physical altercation with a third woman

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange woman is recovering from a stab wound after she attempted to deescalate an altercation between two other women at a birthday party.
Police responded to the 100 block of Cross Creek Dr. at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 13 in reference to a person being stabbed.
Once on scene, a woman reported that she had been involved in a verbal altercation with 45-year-old Yvonne Brumbrey at the party that became physical when Brumbrey pulled out a knife.
The witness reported that she attempted to put distance between herself and Brumbrey at which point a third woman stepped into the situation in an attempt to stop the altercation.
Brumbrey then stabbed the woman who stepped into the altercation in the shoulder.
The victim was taken to West Georgia Medical Center where she was treated and has since been released.
LaGrange police have obtained an arrest warrant for Brumbrey on a charge of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603.
