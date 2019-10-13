Lee Rd. 240 blocked in Smiths Station after head-on collision

Lee Rd. 240 blocked in Smiths Station after head-on collision
Lee Rd. 240 closed after head-on collision (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | October 13, 2019 at 4:00 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 4:00 PM

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee Rd. 240 in Smiths Station is blocked in both directions after a head-on collision.

The crash occurred near a BP gas station and involved a truck and a Volkswagen Beetle.

Four people were transported to hospitals for treatment. There is no update on their conditions at this time.

Witnesses also say a dog was injured in the crash.

There is no word at this time when the road will reopen.

News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information. Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.