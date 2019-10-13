Lee Rd. 240 blocked in Smiths Station after head-on collision

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee Rd. 240 in Smiths Station is blocked in both directions after a head-on collision.
The crash occurred near a BP gas station and involved a truck and a Volkswagen Beetle.
Four people were transported to hospitals for treatment. There is no update on their conditions at this time.
Witnesses also say a dog was injured in the crash.
There is no word at this time when the road will reopen.
