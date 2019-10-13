Two injured in shooting on Whitesville St. in LaGrange, one remains hospitalized

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Whitesville St.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Whitesville St. at approximately 8:30 p.m. in reference to people being shot.
Officers found two people on the scene who reported hearing multiple gunshots before being struck. One was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the leg.
The man who was shot in the leg was taken to West Georgia Medical Center where he was treated and subsequently released.
The man who was shot in the chest was taken to a Columbus hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LaGrange police at (706) 883-2603.
