Beneficial Rain Returns to the Forecast

After a little taste of rain on Sunday, Columbus Day turned out to be mostly dry and warm. Going into Tuesday and Wednesday, the next good chance for rain and storms will return with most everyone getting a good soaking in the next 24-48 hours. A few spots may pick up more than two inches of rain with highs staying mainly in the 70s for the next couple of days. Cooler air will return as we end the week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Thursday with lows in the 40s and 50s as we end the week. Look for highs to stay in the 70s on Friday with great weather for football or any other outdoor plans. The weekend will bring an increase in clouds and another chance of rain for Saturday night going into Sunday. Rain chances will stick around into early next week before another shot of cooler air arrives.