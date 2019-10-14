Phenix City barbershop hosts annual customer appreciation day for breast cancer awareness

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Mel and Abe’s Barbershop in Phenix City is well known, not only for its hair cuts but for how they step in and try to make a difference in the community.
Each year, they host a customer appreciation day and all the proceeds go towards breast cancer research.
“I have so many people in my family that have that problem. It’s not just women, it’s men too," said Mel Long, with Mel and Abe’s Barbershop.
From the good food, music, entertainment, and fellowship, the streets of South Seale Road were filled.
People said they are thrilled to take part each year.
“It makes me feel so humble, the humility of it,” said attendee Fillise Preer.
From the Carver High School’s band marching down the street to the Russell County Middle School cheerleaders, everybody came out to fight for a cure.
“Cancer is a very hard thing to handle and we’re just showing love by supporting people that are currently fighting cancer and have lost their lives to cancer,” said cheerleader Kalie Nelson.
People said Mel and Abe’s customer appreciation day can make a change in the community, especially for the younger generation.
“It’s a celebration of unity and love because we have had so much separation, so much killing of our children. So, it’s time to heal and it’s time to be restored,” said Preer.
“I’ve never seen anything like this anywhere and I’ve been all across the state of Alabama. So, even in the rain, they are still here and that says something,” said Reverend Nathaniel Copeland.
