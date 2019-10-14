Rain Chances Increasing To Start The Week

After a wet night, only a stray shower or two can be expected throughout the day around the Valley. Otherwise, we're looking at mostly cloudy skies, and a few peeks of sunshine which will get us back to around 80 degrees!
Tuesday is looking like a washout as a strong disturbance brings numerous showers & storms throughout the day, and some storms could be heavy. Widespread rainfall totals across the Valley will be around 1-3", with isolated amounts of 5 inches possible. This will be a good soaking rain, but it's only a drop in the bucket for what we need to end the drought.
Rain chances will end Wednesday morning as a strong cold front pushes across the Valley. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s & lows in the 40s & 50s on Thursday & Friday. By this weekend, highs will soar back into the 80s, meanwhile, a surge of tropical moisture will bring higher rain chances.
