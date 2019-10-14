Suspect arrested for robbery at Waffle House in Valley, Ala.

By Olivia Gunn | October 14, 2019 at 4:19 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 4:22 PM

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for robbery at a Waffle House restaurant in Valley, Alabama.

52-year-old Jerome Avery was identified as the suspect in the robbery that happened Oct. 9 at the Waffle House on 20th Street. A warrant for first-degree robbery was issued for Avery’s arrest.

Valley police say at around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, a tip was called into the Crime Stoppers tip line concerning Avery’s location. Valley and Lanett officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 18th Street in Lanett where Avery was found hiding in a bedroom closet.

He was taken into custody without incident or injury. Avery was brought to the Valley Police Department for processing and will later be transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

