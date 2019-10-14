Woman injured in shooting at Alpine Apts. in Columbus ‘slowly’ improving, family says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was shot at Alpine Apartments in Columbus over a week ago is slowly improving, according to her family.
Trillisha Williams was listed in critical condition after she was accidentally shot by her 6-year-old son on Oct. 4. She is still in an Atlanta hospital. Her sister says she’s “slowly” improving each day and opening her eyes more often. Williams was taken off fentanyl on Sunday.
“Just continue to pray for her recovery,” said Williams’ sister.
Williams’ boyfriend, Anthony Gates, is charged with strangling her. Police said Gates was the intended target of the shooting.
