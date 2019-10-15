Amber Alert Update: BPD Chief says he believes someone may have video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police officers and detectives continue to work to find missing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
Chief Patrick Smith held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce a new reward in the case and a call to the community to help find McKinney.
Birmingham Police were first called to the Tom Brown Village Saturday night at 8:29. About three hours later, an Amber Alert was issued. Chief Smith said his officers worked as quickly as possible, searching the area, interviewing people and determining whether McKinney’s case met the criteria to issue an Amber Alert.
Chief Smith said he is appealing to the public because he knows a lot of people were at the party Saturday night and people were at others events happening at the same time in the area. Smith said he knows someone has video, cell phone video or information that might help them find McKinney.
Smith called this a city and state problem, not just a community problem.
There are at least two rewards in the case. One is for $1,000 from an anonymous Birmingham professional, the other is a $5,000 reward in conjunction with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the Governor’s Office.
Two people remain in custody, but they have not been charged.
