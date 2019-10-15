BREAKING: Inspection scheduled for The Ralston, more than two weeks after deadline

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than two weeks after Housing and Urban Development’s deadline for The Ralston to make improvements and meet HUD’s standards, officials said an inspection is now scheduled.
An e-mail from U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson’s office states:
“HUD has informed us that the inspection is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday October 16. The inspection will be conducted by HUD’s Real Estate Assessment Center inspectors. They noted it usually takes a few days for them to get the inspection report back.”
The Ralston was given official notice on August 1, after failing a July inspection. The building was given 60 days to make necessary improvements and meet HUD’s ‘safe, sanitary and decent’ standards... or risk losing their section 8 housing contract.
When the inspection is returned, we’ll be sure to have all of the details on air and online.
