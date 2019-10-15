Child advocacy training underway at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A child advocacy center in Columbus is participating in a multi-agency training.
The training is taking place at Piedmont Columbus Regional and is led by Children’s Tree House of Columbus.
Organizers say the training is geared towards better developing the team of professionals in Muscogee County and ensuring the community has access to the highest quality resources in child advocacy. Participants in the training learn how to recognize and address concerns and situations when handling child abuse.
"Child abuse is a very subtle thing,” said Judge Gil McBride, chief judge with the Superior Courts of the Chattahoochee Circuits. “Sometimes, it is hard to pick up on. It's hard to detect. The idea is for all the participants in all phases of the process, whether we're dealing with school social workers or police officers, to make certain that they know what it is, they can detect it, and that hopefully, they can take steps to address it and prevent it.”
The two-day training ends on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.