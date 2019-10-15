Child advocacy training underway at Piedmont Columbus Regional

"Child abuse is a very subtle thing,” said Judge Gil McBride, chief judge with the Superior Courts of the Chattahoochee Circuits. “Sometimes, it is hard to pick up on. It's hard to detect. The idea is for all the participants in all phases of the process, whether we're dealing with school social workers or police officers, to make certain that they know what it is, they can detect it, and that hopefully, they can take steps to address it and prevent it.”