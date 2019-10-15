‘The good, the bad, and the ugly’ tour comes to Columbus to help create change in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Community leaders and influencers are coming together to tackle ‘The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly’ in Columbus. The goal is to create change and help those in need.
Tuesday and Wednesday are all about informing movers and shakers within the community of what’s already good and what could use some improvement. For instance, poverty and public health were big topics of discussion on Tuesday.
“So, this is an opportunity for the entire community to see some of the things we have and that we deal with and come up with a collective and communal way of approaching these,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
Henderson and dozens of elected officials gathered at the Bibb City Event Center Tuesday to talk about ‘the good, the bad and the ugly.’
“What’s working, what’s going great, and what we can improve on,” Henderson said.
“It’s worth hearing because we all have a sense that we want to do something more. We just need to be pointed in the right direction,” Will Burgin said.
But for one guest, Columbus is his hometown. He is not elected in any way, he just wants to help.
“Everybody has a role they can play and it takes all of us playing our role to actually make things happen,” Cedric Hill said.
Every attendee has a different opinion on what’s good, what’s bad, and what’s ugly.
“I would say the good, one thing that Columbus prides itself on is public-private partnerships,” said Pastor Adrian Chester.
“Obviously, poverty is a huge issue that we have that we’re trying to improve some,” Hill added.
“The ugly is the crime," Henderson said.
But one thing every attendee has in common is the desire to do something to impact change.
“If you don’t face it you can’t fix it," Chester said.
“I think we need to be candid and we need to have a high level of candor on how to approach these problems and solve them,” Burgin said.
After visiting more than 30 locations across two days, the mayor is challenging movers and shakers to do one thing.
“Start thinking, critical thinking about how we address these issues. Most of our larger challenges are societal which means we have to engage the community.”
On Tuesday, the group toured 17 locations across Columbus, Wednesday they will hit 15 more before closing out the event.
