Hundreds to gather for 50-hour worship event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is joining hundreds of cities for a spiritually uplifting event this week.
Tent America is a 50-hour workshop event beginning Thursday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. There will be non-stop music and praise and worship until Saturday night.
People from all walks of life are invited to come under one tent, which will be set up at Take the City on 2nd Avenue in Columbus. At the same time, close to 400 other cities in the United States will be doing the same. One of the 25 worship leaders taking part locally, said he wants people to come feel refreshed and to experience Jesus.
It's an opportunity to unite our city and to really just highlight God in this city in the process of reclaiming it. I feel like the city has suffered a lot,” said worship, leader Jay Pitts.
"People are going to come and worship, listen to worship, and they're going to be set free from anything in their life, from anxiety to depression," said Tre Rager, evangelist and event organizer.
Everyone is invited to Tent America on Thursday.
