Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts a heartfelt ceremony for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. In honor of this awareness, Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a heartfelt ceremony tonight, October 15th.
“A Loss Not Forgotten” is the name of the ceremony’s theme. The ceremony’s purpose is to bring the community together to remember babies who are no longer in this world. Lost infants will be honored during a reading of their names and a balloon release will follow.
The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. eastern time at the Midtown Campus Conference Center.
