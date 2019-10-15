A Refreshing Dose of Rainy Weather

Some lingering showers are possible Wednesday morning before the refreshing shot of much cooler and drier air settles into the Valley for Thursday morning. This next front will usher in the coldest air we’ve seen thus far for fall, with lows widespread in the 40s for the latter half of the work week. Dry sunshine returns Thursday and sticks around for Friday with highs comfortably in the 70s—great football weather in store for Friday evening! The pattern turns unsettled again over the weekend and into next week, with the days with the best rain coverage for now on Sunday and Monday (50-60%). Highs will return closer to the 80s and lows back into the 60s by Sunday before another cold front on tap to arrive for the middle of next week cools us down again. The best news is the periods of rain in the forecast will help to whittle away at the drought conditions!