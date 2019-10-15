Showers Linger Wednesday; Then Cooler Air Arrives!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain continues to fall across the Valley, and we will see good chances of rain through the nighttime hours and into the first part of the day on Wednesday. Rain should end by late Wednesday afternoon with clearing skies, windy conditions, and cooler temperatures building in. Look for lows in the 40s early Thursday and Friday morning with highs both afternoons in the low to mid 70s. Some of the normally cooler spots may stay in the 60s! As we head into the weekend, rain chances quickly enter the forecast again for Saturday afternoon and evening, sticking around for Sunday and into early next week. The best coverage of rain during that time will likely be on Sunday with highs back in the 70s and 80s. Another shot of cooler air should move in by the middle of next week.