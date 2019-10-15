Single car accident takes place near CVS on Miller Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single car accident took place this morning on October 15th. The accident happened on Miller Road before the CVS store.
The cause of the accident was due to lost control of a pick-up truck. The vehicle drove through the parking lot of the CVS across Warm Springs Road and came into the parking lot of the Summit. The vehicle hit a light pole before crashing into the ditch behind the store.
There was one person driving who appeared to have a medical issue. He has been transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
A final call came in at 8:43 a.m. stating the truck is being removed.
