Students learn first-hand from journalists during AU Journalism Day

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of students gathered on the campus of Auburn University Monday as part of their Journalism Day to learn from professional journalists on a variety of topics.
News Leader 9 reporter and anchor, Katie Kamin, and News Director Mark Rosen were panelists who spoke to students about what it was like to cover the Lee County tornadoes on March 3.
The News Leader 9 team discussed media coverage of the deadly Lee County tornadoes, how difficult it can be to cover such tragedies, and how journalists should always be compassionate and sincere when talking with families who have lost loved ones.
Other panels included discussions on women in journalism and the changing newsroom environment. Leaders of the event said having real journalists come and speak is a great way to prepare students for future careers.
