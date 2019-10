On October 10, 2019 the Lee County Sheriff Office responded to a call of a residential burglary in the 4000 block of Walnut Street Opelika, Alabama. The homeowner advised multiple items were taken from the home. The Lee County Sheriff Office is trying to identify the individual in this video for questioning in reference to this burglary. If you know this individual please contact the Lee County Sheriff Office at 334-749-5651.