There is a reward being given for a missing child as the search for the three year old continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - In Birmingham, the search for a missing three-year-old continues. Kamille Mckinney’s family pleas for answers. Her family has been posting flyers in hopes someone will see her picture and provide information.
Alabama governor, Kay Ivey, is now finalizing plans to offer a 5-thousand dollar reward for information on the missing three-year-old and a possible leading to arrest and conviction.
Police are still searching all neighborhoods for any information on the whereabouts of Kamille Mckinney. She was last seen wearing a pink Mickey Mouse t-shirt and leopard print shorts.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.