Clothing bank for Muscogee Co. schools opens new location on Forrest Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A clothing bank in Columbus opened its new location on Tuesday.
Sara Spano PTA Clothing Bank provides clothing to children in need within Muscogee County schools. The clothing bank is now located in the old Edgewood Student Services building on Forrest Road.
"School personnel actually bring the kids,” said Janet Sussenbach, director of Sarah Spano PTS Clothing Bank. “So, they ride on the bus. Sometimes a church bus will come along and pick them up just to make sure the kids can get here to get the clothing that they need. The volunteers come from the community, however. There’s a group of five or six of us that run it day to day. We take turns so that no one gets burned out, but we get volunteers from the school that come along to really help the children select clothes.”
The mission of the Sara Spano PTA Clothing Bank is to enhance self-esteem and promote a positive self-image of disadvantaged children in the Muscogee County School System by providing them with a school wardrobe consisting of new and gently worn items.
Children enrolled in the Muscogee County School District may be referred to the program. Referrals are made based on parental request or teachers’ observation.
