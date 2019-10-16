Clothing bank for Muscogee Co. schools opens new location on Forrest Rd.

"School personnel actually bring the kids,” said Janet Sussenbach, director of Sarah Spano PTS Clothing Bank. “So, they ride on the bus. Sometimes a church bus will come along and pick them up just to make sure the kids can get here to get the clothing that they need. The volunteers come from the community, however. There’s a group of five or six of us that run it day to day. We take turns so that no one gets burned out, but we get volunteers from the school that come along to really help the children select clothes.”