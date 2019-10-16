Coldest Air of Fall Thus Far on the Way!

By tomorrow morning, the much cooler air will be a shock to the system with widespread 40s across the Valley through Friday morning. Dry sunshine and the cool, dry air mass will keep highs in the low – mid 70s before moving back toward more seasonable territory over the weekend. Rain chances return by Saturday as tropical moisture surges northward into the Southeast from the Gulf of Mexico. The incoming disturbance coupled with another cold front early next week will keep rain chances elevated to 40-60% coverage through Tuesday before we dry out and cool down again by Wednesday. So, finally getting a well-deserved dose of chilly autumn air + much-needed rounds of rain!