Columbus Police makes an arrest in Mellon Street Double Murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -
An arrest have been made in the double homicide on Mellon Street in Columbus.
Investigators say 37- year old Earl Johnson fatally shot Lamonte Muff and Lyatray Buchanan on Aug. 25.
A third suspect was found in the area of Canty Place and Cusseta Rd. on the same night before being rushed into surgery at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
The homicide investigation confirmed that the shooting of Brown was related to the murders of Muff and Buchanan.
Johnson now face two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
The 37-year-old is set to appear in Recorder’s Court Friday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m.
