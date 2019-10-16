Crisis shelter temporarily closes in Phenix City as the center works toward staffing, maintenance

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Workers and residents at the Russell County Crisis Center in Phenix City are now left wondering their next move after the center closed their shelter for victims of domestic violence.
This comes after employees filed for resignation and a need for maintenance work.
“We have to work toward maintenance with rodents and staffing,” said Dr. Stephen Cooper, president of the Russell County Crisis Center.
Cooper said their 24-hour crisis center hotline will remain open, but they won’t be taking any new clients or domestic violence victims until they get things back up and running. Many of those who use the service said it’s been hard for them over the past two days. Many of them had to pack their belongings and leave.
“I’m the last one here,” said one shelter resident who wished to remain anonymous. “I have to leave this week with my two children to find somewhere to live.”
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office said they are housing some victims in different locations, but domestic violence victims said there is a growing concern since the shelter is temporarily closed, that they don’t know where they will be able to go for safety.
“I recently had to stay at a hotel and now I’m working with the housing authority to possibly find somewhere to stay soon,” said an anonymous shelter resident.
Cooper said they’re working to deal with staffing after the executive director resigned in early October and two employees resigned shortly before.
“The shelter manager we fired with cause. She was going to be terminated and then this thing happened at the same time. When you have to fire the shelter manager and you don’t have an ED, then you don’t have someone in a leadership position that you can put over overseeing that,” said Cooper.
Theri Brooks, who volunteers for the center, said normally, workers have to work long hours and it’s not easy work. Cooper said since the government shut down in December, the nonprofit never could keep up with cutting checks for employees.
“Our federal money just went on hiatus and we never just completely caught back up from that. We’re not a business. We had trouble cutting checks after the government shutdown back in December,” said Cooper.
Although the shelter is closed, the center is holding a night of celebration fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 17 to raise attention to domestic violence and raise money for the local effort. Cooper said they’re interviewing now to fill open positions and expect the shelter to be open in two weeks’ time.
