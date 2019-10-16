Former boyfriend of Columbus woman missing since 2018 heading to trial on assault, stalking charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over a year ago, Ebony Giddens, a Columbus woman and mother of three, went missing.
Now, Giddens’ former boyfriend is preparing to represent himself in a trial for charges relating to an incident that involved her. Jamaine Jackson is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, and possession of a firearm during a felony.
All three of the charges were made days before Giddens was reported missing. Because of Giddens’ disappearance, Judge Arthur Smith decided Wednesday to allow hearsay evidence during the trial.
The case is expected to go to trial Oct. 28.
