Great End to the Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front that will change things up around here is knocking our our door - getting ready to drop lows into the 40s by early Thursday and Friday morning with highs both days in the low to mid 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies for each afternoon. An area of tropical moisture will stream our way from the Gulf for Saturday and Sunday - right now, it looks like Saturday afternoon, evening, and overnight into Sunday will be the wettest time period with things drying out late on Sunday. Another front moves in Monday into Tuesday, and that should be followed by a cool-down for the middle and end of next week. The bottom line is this - after a couple of nice days to end the week, there will be two more chances for beneficial rain in our extended forecast!