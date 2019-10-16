GUEST SEGMENT: Organization hosting men’s empowerment breakfast in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new organization in Columbus is aimed at helping at-risk boys and young men in the community.
Not a Bad Apple is a nonprofit is hosting a men’s empowerment breakfast this week to kick off its launch. The breakfast takes place Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The event begins at 7 a.m.
Edgar Champagne, a well-known radio personality and community steward, is the founder of the organization. He tells more about the event and how tickets can be purchased.
