Harris County High School marching band hosting ‘Sound of the County’ Invitational

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The fourth annual Sound of the County Invitational is happening Saturday, October 19 at the football field at Harris County High School.
The Sound of the County Invitational is more than a competition between high school marching bands.
“We’ve gone to event fundraiser planning for this contest to raise funds for the program," said Miranda Carlsen, Harris County High School Marching Band director.
Carlsen said her involvement with the marching band gives her purpose.
“There’s no other feeling, in the world than seeing a kid come in that might struggle with something or anything, playing or just within their life, and knowing that you got to be a part of their journey of improving that person or their musicality. It’s pretty great," Carlsen explained.
As a senior, Kaleigh Griswell is in her last year as part of the band.
“It’s been by far the most influential thing in my high school career," Griswell said.
She is the marching band’s co-drum major.
“I love it when ultimately, you get out onto the field and you just perform. You just forget about all the hardships that you had leading up to it. All the frustration, you just let it go and it’s just amazing. It’s the best feeling," Griswell explained.
Nine bands will be performing for a panel of five judges on Saturday.
“It’s like a fall festival atmosphere with a side of really good kids that have worked really hard to entertain you," Carlsen said.
Carlsen says the money raised at the Sound of the County Invitational supports about 75 percent of the marching band’s yearly operational budget.
Gates open at 1 p.m. Saturday with the first performance starting at 2 p.m. Harris County will have their exhibition performance at 8:30 p.m. followed by awards at 9 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-12. It’s free for kids under 5 years old.
