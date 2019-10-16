$9M settlement reached in Auburn medical malpractice case

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama jury’s verdict will give $9 million to an East Alabama family in a wrongful death medical malpractice case.
According to the family’s attorney, Hope Johnson died after visiting an Auburn urgent care multiple times in 2014. They said Hope’s condition was critical and an ambulance should have been called. Instead, she was sent home with an inhaler.
Johnson died the next day of blood clots in her lungs.
Johnson’s family said in part, “We are very pleased with the jury decision in the wrongful death case of our precious daughter Hope. We continue to feel her absence every day and pray this decision brings about much-needed change.”
The verdict is the largest in a Lee County medical malpractice case.
