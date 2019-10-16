Opelika Police Dept. issues statement claims of excessive force in juvenile’s arrest

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are speaking out against a video of a juvenile being arrested on Facebook.
Officials say the video online only shows a small portion of the incident between the officer and child. The arrest happened Oct. 12 on Pepperell Parkway, near Spring Drive, and was caught in entirety on the officer’s body cam. Police say the officer involved in the incident acted according to the department’s policy.
Officials with the Opelika Police Department said the department takes all use of force claims seriously.
“The incident has been reviewed at all levels. The Opelika Police Department takes any use of force seriously. All use-of-force incidents are reviewed per city and department policy. Our officer’s body-worn camera captured the contact in its entirety. The officer involved in this incident acted according to Opelika Police Department policy, Alabama state law, and current police best practices,” said Opelika Police Chief John McEachern.
Police said the video will not be released to the public because the arrest involved a juvenile.
