Smiths Station residents concerned about ‘dangerous’ intersection of Lee Rd. 240, 239

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A busy intersection in East Alabama is causing headaches and collisions for those who drive through it. Many are pleading for a solution before someone gets killed in a car accident.
Philip Symonds lives at the corner of Lee Road 240 and 239, an intersection many who drive through it regularly say is scary and dangerous.
“I’ve been living here on this corner for 15 years, and I’ve seen all kinds of accidents,” he said. “Me and my wife will be sitting in the house, hear tires screeching and look out and see the impact.”
Most said this crossroad is a big problem for them.
“There’s been a lot of wrecks, especially over the hill," said Harley Hardy, who works in the area. "There’s been collision after collision.”
Ryan Humphrey, who drives through the area frequently, agreed.
“I remember one time, I saw a whole car flipped over on the side of the road,” he said.
John Boy Storey said he drives through the intersection daily and has a lot of family in the area.
“I’ve actually witnessed a couple here, bad wrecks here," He said. "It was not fatal, but people were really hurt”
They said the way the lanes are set up, the multiple blind spots, and the traffic in and out of the gas station all make this intersection problematic.
Many fear a deadly car crash is bound to happen.
“There have been no fatalities on the corner the last 15 years, but accidents are getting more common,” Symonds said.
They said they want a permanent fix.
“It just really needs a red light,” Hardy said.
Storey agreed.
“A traffic light I think would help the area,” he said.
But according to the Lee County Highway Department, they’ve never received a request to install a light at this intersection.
If they did receive a request, they would run an analysis, examining things like the history of crashes and the posted speed limit, to determine if a stoplight is warranted.
The highway department said anyone can file a request.
Those in the area just want people to be cautious driving through.
“Just drive safe,” Storey said.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, they don’t track the number of accidents at a particular intersection, so those numbers are not available. Those in the area said accidents happen at least monthly, ranging from small fender benders to ones with major injuries.
