Activists, hoping to reduce violence, join under the banner “Death by Another Name”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new group of activists is forming under the banner “Death by Another Name.” A collection of pastors, city officials, teachers and other community members are joining together under this banner.
As Columbus police continue to handle recent violence in the area, the Muscogee County Marshall’s Office simultaneously plans to lead a charge in efforts to reduce crime.
Their recent goal is to find a solution to fight crime in Columbus. With all this recent violence in Columbus, they are discussing how they plan to take action. They want to prevent senseless shootings and resolve parents from having to bury their children.
Norman Quarles, a minister who was a former gang member, is rallying behind this concept.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.