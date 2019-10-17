Caught on camera: Trooper saves Utah man from oncoming train with seconds to spare

This morning, Trooper Ruben Correa pulled an unconscious driver from his vehicle seconds before it was struck by a train. Trooper Correa had been on a traffic stop close by before he responded to the area on a call of a car on the tracks. As he spoke to the media about this incident this morning, Trooper Correa said, "At that point, I actually wasn’t really thinking, I was just doing my job." We echo Colonel Rapich who said, "An incredible and heroic action by Trooper Ruben Correa. We are so grateful that the Driver and Trooper are safe after this extremely close call. Well done Trooper Correa!!!" Commissioner Anderson added, "Grateful for Trooper Correa’s quick thinking in this life-saving, heroic act! Great work ,Trooper Correa!"