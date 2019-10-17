Columbus man turns himself in to police for April shooting on 9th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that took place nearly six months ago on 9th St. in Columbus.
30-year-old Antonio Bell reportedly turned himself in to police on Oct. 16 for an April 2019 shooting that left one man injured.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 9th St. at approximately 5:56 p.m. on April 22 in reference to a shooting, according to police reports.
Bell is facing charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, kidnapping, simple assault to commit violent injury, terroristic threats, violation of probation and pointing a gun or pistol.
Bell is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Municipal Court on Oct. 18 at 9:00 a.m. and Recorder’s Court on Oct. 19 at 9:00 a.m.
