Finally Some Chilly October Weather!

Unsettled weather returns to the forecast this weekend as we see deep moisture surge toward the Gulf Coast as a possible tropical storm develops over the next 24-48 hours. Though the current disturbance remains very disorganized, it will move into an environment on its track northward that will support more development and bring rain back to the Valley for the early part of the weekend. For now, it looks like Georgia may be on the wetter, right side of the fast-moving system, but regardless expect up to 1-2” of rain in the Valley beginning as early as Friday evening and throughout the day Saturday. For now, Sunday looks drier before another cold front heads our way next week and ushers in another round of rain and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Past that, weather looks cooler and drier again until more stormy weather possible NEXT weekend too. With the upcoming tropical system headed our way though, highs may struggle to hit 70 on Saturday, but should rebound to near 80 for Sunday and Monday before the next cold front arrives next week.