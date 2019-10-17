Georgia lawmakers taking steps to tackle gang and youth violence

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia lawmakers were in LaGrange Thursday taking steps to tackle the issue of gang and youth violence.
The House Study Committee on Gang and Youth Violence Prevention held a press conference at West Georgia Technical College.
The committee was created during the 2019 legislative session and is designed to examine the rising rate of gang violence in Georgia. Committee Chairman Carl Gilliard said there are more than 71,000 identified gang members in the state and his committee is focused on finding preventive measures.
“Trying to look at a collaboration of services from law enforcement, to agencies, to the community, to the schools and ow we can all put the information together and come together and make a comprehensive plan for Georgia.”
The House Study Committee will round up resources and legislative recommendations and present them during the 2020 legislative session.
