GUEST SEGMENT: PCR warns against vaping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Vaping is touted as a safer alternative to smoking with fewer health issues, but can still damage the lungs.
Dr. Daniel Gwan-Nulla with Piedmont Columbus Regional says that vaping is essentially inhaling vapors from substances or chemicals from an e-cigarette or a related device.
He says that these are harmful because there are a lot of unknowns about vaping, primarily their long-term physical effects.
There is no evidence yet that vaping leads to lung cancer, but there is evidence that connects it to lung disease and even death.
What vapers are inhaling are homemade chemicals or a mixture of chemicals that can affect the lungs.
Dr. Gwan-Nulla’s recommendation for vapers is to quit because they are exposing their bodies to chemicals that they have no way of knowing the long-term effects of.
