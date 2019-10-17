Hot Dog Jamboree begins today in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Foot-Long Hot Dog Jamboree sponsored by the Exchange Club of Columbus begins today October 17th. The three day jamboree will continue through Saturday. A hot dog meal is $7.50 and just a single hot dog is 6 dollars.
Foot longs are being served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wynnbrook Bapstist Church in Columbus. There will also be a car and motorcycle show.
The Exchange Club is a service organization throughout the United States. Its main project is to prevent child abuse.
