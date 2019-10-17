Inspection to determine fate of the Ralston Towers in Columbus

Inspection to determine fate of the Ralston Towers in Columbus
Follow-up inspection scheduled for the Ralston Towers in Columbus (Source: WTVM)
By Samantha Serbin | October 16, 2019 at 10:04 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 10:22 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday is the day for the Ralston Towers in Columbus.

Officials said the Housing and Urban Development inspectors are supposed are determining if necessary improvements have been made to meet standards.

For years. New Leader 9 has reported on residents’ complaints at the Ralston. On Wednesday, two people acknowledged the issues, but also noted the work being done.

“Everybody wants to know what’s happening with The Ralston,” said one resident.

The Ralston was given official notice on August 1 that the owners needed to fix several issues including water leaks and damaged ceiling tiles, among other issues. If the century-old apartment building does not pass the follow-up inspection, the Ralston could lose it’s section eight housing contract.

“It’s a 50/50 chance because they’ve been working like every day,” another resident said.

“The ways these guys are running around, let me tell you folks, they are getting a lot of work done,” a resident said.

U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson’s statement reads:

“It is my understanding that HUD’s reinspection is taking place today. I am eagerly awaiting the results of this inspection in the coming days. What we will not accept is a magically changed passing score without corresponding improvements being made to the facility. If for any reason that is the result – or the inspection doesn’t take place as scheduled - we are prepared to take our case to the highest level of the Department.”

U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop is also weighed in.

“Now that the inspection has taken place, I hope it will show that the dire conditions we saw on our tour of Ralston Towers have been remedied. However, if Ralston Towers fails the inspection, I again urge HUD to provide impacted tenants with emergency housing vouchers that will allow the tenants to secure decent, safe, and sanitary housing as soon as possible.”

“I hope that they pass," one resident said, "because I really don’t want to move.”

The inspection report could take a few days to be finalized.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.