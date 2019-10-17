Inspection to determine fate of the Ralston Towers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday is the day for the Ralston Towers in Columbus.
Officials said the Housing and Urban Development inspectors are supposed are determining if necessary improvements have been made to meet standards.
For years. New Leader 9 has reported on residents’ complaints at the Ralston. On Wednesday, two people acknowledged the issues, but also noted the work being done.
“Everybody wants to know what’s happening with The Ralston,” said one resident.
The Ralston was given official notice on August 1 that the owners needed to fix several issues including water leaks and damaged ceiling tiles, among other issues. If the century-old apartment building does not pass the follow-up inspection, the Ralston could lose it’s section eight housing contract.
“It’s a 50/50 chance because they’ve been working like every day,” another resident said.
“The ways these guys are running around, let me tell you folks, they are getting a lot of work done,” a resident said.
U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson’s statement reads:
U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop is also weighed in.
“I hope that they pass," one resident said, "because I really don’t want to move.”
The inspection report could take a few days to be finalized.
