Fraternity hosts annual ‘Shave to Save’ at CSU to support breast cancer awareness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a fraternity at Columbus State University is supporting the cause through an annual charity event.
Members of Kappa Sigma gathered at the CSU Clock Tower Wednesday to give out free haircuts to the school and community to show their support for breast cancer awareness. The event is called Shave to Save.
The fraternity has a goal to raise $15,000 from donations. Organizers said they love hosting the event each year.
“It’s just an awesome atmosphere and awesome to see all the guys shave their heads,” said Tristan Shytle, Jr. frat member. “The Boyz Barber Shop does a wonderful job. They come take a day off and help us out. It’s just a wonderful atmosphere to be able to do all this for breast cancer. It’s amazing.”
All donations will go to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research.
