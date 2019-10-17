Mortgage lender in Columbus hosts Food Trucks and Flu Shots community event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mortgage lender in Columbus helped people get flu shots ahead of the flu season.
The Food Trucks and Flu Shots event was hosted by Southern Residential Lending on Wednesday. Realtors and local businesses went to the Warm Springs Road location to connect with each other and stay ahead of the upcoming flu season.
Wednesday marks the second time the company has hosted this type of event.
“We did it in December and want to try to do it before flu season. We’re hoping to do it next year,” said Felicia Killman of Southern Residential Lending.
Organizers said it’s a way to thank local realtors and businesses in the area for their local support. They are planning to have more events for the local community in the near future.
