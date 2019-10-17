Muscogee Co. Marshal’s Office creates series to fight violence in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Muscogee County Marshal’s Office is planning to lead a charge to cut down crime through a series called Death by Another Name. It’s a series they say will address and fight the root problem of criminal behavior.
“This is not something that you can make up. These families are suffering,” says Marshal Greg Countryman.
He says it’s a crisis for families to lose a loved one as a victim of a shooting or seeing their loved one hauled off to prison for pulling the trigger.
"They can’t eat .They can’t sleep. It’s sad because it used to be about going to college and now it’s about survival,” says Countryman.
The marshal’s office is gathering local pastors, city officials, teachers and other community members to find out what can be done to lower crime numbers.
“This is what’s real. Sometimes, they don’t know what they’re doing until it’s all over. It breaks my heart and I hope that we can change it,” says Lisa Strange, a substitute teacher and community activist .
Norman Quarles says he grew up in the streets. He’s a convicted felon. He’s now leading the fight against crime and says creating alternatives and programs could lower numbers.
“People need an opportunity. People deserve a second chance. I got a second and third chance. I’m a three-time convicted felon and god pulled me out. 75 percent of the young men that I talk to in the streets tell me ‘if I had something different to do I would do it,’” Quarles explains.
He says teaming with the marshal’s office is the beginning. The series, Death by Another Name, could help put a microscope on the issue of crime and create prevention.
“These are things that some families can relate to and some can’t. Columbus can’t move into its greatness until everybody has freedom in their own neighborhoods,” says Countryman.
Countryman says part two of the series will begin in November. If you want to be involved in the series, the marshal’s office says you can contact their office.
