NESTOR To Bring Rainy & Windy Conditions On Saturday

IMPACTS & TIMING: After a partly sunny start, high clouds will fill in on Friday afternoon. Rain will hold off until late Friday night. However, rain bands will rapidly overspread the area from SW to NE Saturday morning and continue throughout the day. Because NESTOR will be racing northeast, this will limit heavy rain threat. I’m still expecting widespread totals of 1-3″ across the Valley, with isolated totals as high as 5″. Highest rainfall totals will be south & east of Columbus, with lesser totals north of highway 80 & I-85. Winds won’t be strong, but will generally gust 20-30MPH at their peak Saturday afternoon. Gusts could approach 40MPH south of Columbus, say in Eufaula, Americus & Albany where NESTOR’s center will pass closer to. Weather will rapidly improve Sunday, with clearing in the afternoon!