Rap group donates shoes to students at Richards Middle School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A rap group based out of Columbus decided to give back to the community Thursday in their own way.
Amg Twinz, formally known as 365sk, and their team donated Jordans to students at Richards Middle School. Several pairs of Jordan brand shoes were given out to students as they participated in games involving class notes and lessons learned so far this year.
“Basically, we gave back some shoes to the kids just to keep them going positive and to let them know we appreciate them,” said Joshua.
The twins were not able to attend due to filming the video for one of their songs. They sent their road manager, assistant, and a few friends in their place.
