Toyia Tucker enters race for Columbus City Council District 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A familiar face in Columbus is ready to see change in her community.
Toyia Tucker, Air Force veteran and former school board candidate, is running for a four-year District 4 seat on Columbus City Council. This comes after Mayor Pro-Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh announced her retirement last week due to health concerns.
Tucker said she’s ready to hit the ground running. She said the basis of her campaign is reducing poverty, increasing prosperity, and improving quality of life. Tucker said she knows that if elected, she has big shoes to fill after Pugh’s three decades on the city council.
Pugh announced her retirement on Oct. 8, citing health concerns such as Parkinson’s Disease. Her unexpired term will be fulfilled by Valerie Thompson.
