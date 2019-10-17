Two Columbus men accused of Oct. 2017 murder on Young Ave. set for trial

19-year-old Diondre Murphy was shot and killed on Young Ave. in Oct. 2017. (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | October 17, 2019 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 12:16 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men who are charged with the October 2017 murder of a 19-year-old on Young Ave. in Columbus now have a date to begin their trial.

Thomas Meade, then-25, and Andrew Scarborough, then-16, were arrested in the shooting death of 19-year-old Diondre Murphy.

The pair is now scheduled to head to trial on Nov. 4.

In 2017, witnesses told police that they saw Meade, Scarborough and a third male at or near the house where Murphy was found dead.

Officers say they believe Murphy came to the residence with a group to meet for a gun sale. It is unclear if Murphy was meant to be purchasing or selling a firearm.

Police also say that they believe Scarborough to be the person who pulled the trigger.

