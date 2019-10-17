Two Columbus men accused of Oct. 2017 murder on Young Ave. set for trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men who are charged with the October 2017 murder of a 19-year-old on Young Ave. in Columbus now have a date to begin their trial.
The pair is now scheduled to head to trial on Nov. 4.
In 2017, witnesses told police that they saw Meade, Scarborough and a third male at or near the house where Murphy was found dead.
Officers say they believe Murphy came to the residence with a group to meet for a gun sale. It is unclear if Murphy was meant to be purchasing or selling a firearm.
Police also say that they believe Scarborough to be the person who pulled the trigger.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.