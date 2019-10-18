Alert Center Action Day Saturday thanks to Soon-to-Be Nestor

Clouds will continue to stream in today, keeping highs right around 70, but better rain chances should hold off until after midnight tonight. So, if you are going to any Friday night football games or have any other evening plans, at the worst just a few isolated showers to deal with. The heaviest rain and strongest winds associated with Nestor look to stay mainly south and east of the Valley (toward areas like Tallahassee, Valdosta, Tifton, etc.), but we still have an Alert Center Action Day in place for Saturday to account for the incoming bands of rain that could produce up to 1-2” of rain and winds on the order of 20-30 MPH with higher gusts. But, NO severe weather expected for us. Do expect more rain and stronger winds if you’re in southwest Georgia versus anyone who lives along and north of I-85. Good news is this storm will be a fast-moving system, so it will be out of here by Saturday night, and much quieter weather for Sunday with highs back near 80.