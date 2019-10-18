AU hosting basketball tipoff at Toomer’s Corner

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University and the City of Auburn shut down Toomer’s Corner Thursday night to kick off the upcoming basketball season.
A basketball court was built at Toomer’s Corner for the tipoff event. Fans are got a chance to hear from head football coach, Gus Malzahn, head men’s basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, and head women’s coach, Terri Williams.
"I'm excited,” said one person at the event. “We're going to watch some basketball and see the guys come out. It’s going to be a ball."
"We're about to have fun tonight,” said Anfernee McLemore. “It’s a big night. I’m in the dunk contest so make sure you get some good shots. You know it’s all about having fun. We appreciate all the fans that came out. It feels good."
The portions of Magnolia Avenue and College Street that are closed for the event will also be closed Friday for the Orchestra at the Oaks event.
